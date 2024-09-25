iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus Launched With 6,400mAh Battery And 50MP Primary Camera; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ in China. The newly launched smartphone is a new entrant in the iQOO Z9 series that already has the iQOO Z9, iQOO Z9x, iQOO Z9 Lite, iQOO Z9s series and iQOO Z9 Turbo. However, all the smartphones are not available in all markets.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone comes in Moonshadow Titanium, Starlight White, and Dark at Night colour options. The handset is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB model.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Price

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ starts at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 27,300) in China for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 29,700), while the 16GB + 512GB model is available for CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500).

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 chipset for gaming.

The phone features a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, a remarkable 93.42% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak HDR brightness of 4500 nits. It supports a P3 wide color gamut and comes with SGS certification for low blue light and low flicker. Adding further, it includes an anti-fatigue brightness adjustment 2.0 for enhanced viewing comfort.

It is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.

The handset ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out of the box and comes with a 6K VC cooling, and mobile ray tracing.