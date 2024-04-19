Iran-Israel War: Billionaire Elon Musk Calls For Peace In Cryptic Post On X

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared a cryptic post on X (earlier known as Twitter) amid the Iran-Israel and Russia and Ukraine war. Elon Musk has stated that the rockets should be used to reach the stars not to harm fellow humans.

Billionaire Elon Musk mentioned that "We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars", sharing a photo of a rocket. He commented on recent attacks on Israel by Iran, reportedly in retaliation to the attack on their embassy.

We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars pic.twitter.com/h4apedUrsU April 19, 2024

Last year, after the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, and the conflict that ensued, Musk made a two-day trip to Israel during which, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took him on a tour of an Israeli kibbutz destroyed during the attack. (Also Read: Elon Musk Acknowledges Error In Tesla Severance Packages, Says...)

After Elon Musk's Israel visit, Hamas had also invited Musk to Gaza to see the extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment. Later Musk also commented about the potential for a third World War, as Russia had been at war with Ukraine since February 2022.

In October, Musk made a statement on X that "We need to figure out peace in Ukraine, and I think we need to restore normal relations with Russia". Adding further, Musk said that “World War III is a civilisational risk that we may not recover from".

"Could this lead to WW3? We need to prioritise avoiding World War III", he posted on X.