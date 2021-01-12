Irked with WhatsApp privacy policy? Here's how to delete app and messages permanently from server

New Delhi: WhatsApp has updated its new Terms and Privacy Policy emphasising that users will be required to agree to the same or else they may need delete their account.

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and if WhatsApp users do not want to agree to the new privacy rules, they may as well delete their account. The updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which will take effect on February 8, applies to all of WhatsApp Services unless specified otherwise.

This has led to several users thinking if they should still remain on WhatsApp messaging platform or they should make their exit. If you too are thinking on the same lines, you could explore the following options.

How to delete WhatsApp backup messages

You can delete your WhatsApp backups by following the below mentioned instructions, as specified by WhatsApp. The messaging app says that your chat history backup files are saved in the/sdcard/WhatsApp/Databases/folder. You cannot open these folders outside of WhatsApp. In order to delete these files, you will need a file manager.

This is how to delete your backups:

Launch your File Manager.

Tap the WhatsApp folder.

A list of all WhatsApp sub-folders will appear.

Tap and hold the Databases file.

Select Delete.

Here is how to delete your WhatsApp account

Users can delete their account from within WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform says that deleting your account is an irreversible process, which WhatsApp cannot revert even if you perform it by accident.

Here is how to delete your account

Open WhatsApp.

Tap More options > Settings > Account > Delete my account.

Enter your phone number in full international format and tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Select a reason for why you're deleting your account in the dropdown.

Tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Deleting your account will:

Delete your account from WhatsApp.

Erase your message history.

Delete you from all of your WhatsApp groups.

Delete your Google Drive backup.