Is Sandes better than WhatsApp? Check here to find out

After Koo which is touted as an alternative to Twitter, the government has its eyes on WhatsApp as it brings Sandes, which is an instant messaging platform. Accessible to anyone, Sandes is free to use and does not have any ads. Claims to be secure in terms of data breaches, the app has been developed by NIC (National Informatics Center), which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The app is expected to give a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government.

Now, let’s find out whether this messaging app is better than an already established platform called WhatsApp.

When a user downloads the Sandes app, the name is displayed as GIMS (Government Instant Messaging System). However, the government is calling it as Sandes, which basically means message in Hindi.

If someone looks at the app, its interface is very similar to WhatsApp and includes the same features in this app. The major difference between Sandes and WhatsApp is the former gives an option to sign up using the email id and not just with a phone number. Do note that this app is currently for government officials only. WhatsApp only allows you to create an account using your number.

Also, it has verified accounts on its platform, which are not available on WhatsApp. Sandes allows users to share videos or photos with up to 500MB whereas WhatsApp gives an option to send videos with 16MB and regular files up to 100MB.

In Sandes app, there is an option to backup chats even on email which doesn’t happen in WhatsApp as it lets you back up chats to either Google Drive on Android or iCloud on iOS.

Meanwhile, Sandes app does not allow to change the mobile number or email ID after creating an account but WhatsApp helps in changing phone numbers without deleting your existing profile.

Currently, Sandes doesn’t have a fingerprint lock feature and screen lock feature, which WhatsApp offers. However, Sandes offers to check weather details of the city in the app.

The Sandes app can be downloaded now via the APK link, which is not available to everyone right now. It will be soon made available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.