Is Tesla the biggest company ever? Elon Musk tweets on it, later deletes tweet

Tesla has been achieving heights of success, but does it have the potential to become the biggest company globally? Well! CEO Elon Musk expressed his opinion on this through a tweet but later deleted it.

Everything started after a Tesla user tweeted about the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Tesla cars. "FSD is the biggest thing ever. Tesla is going to be bigger than Apple." the tweet read. Responding to this, Musk said that there is a '>0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company.' He followed it up with another message. "Probably within a few months."

However, Musk took no time to delete the post. He has been quite active on Twitter and his posts have created controversies earlier.

Recently, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has told Tesla to tell its CEO Elon Musk to delete an anti-union tweet he posted in 2018.

Musk had tweeted: "Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare".