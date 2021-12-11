Is the Apple Watch injurious? Here’s what you need to know

New Delhi: Apple has been sued for its Apple Watch, which is yet another new litigation for the Cupertino-based tech company. Customers from Oakland, California have filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the Apple Watch was designed in a way that could cause harm to its users. Those who have filed the lawsuit are victims of an Apple Watch incident in which the user's arm was sliced.

Customers argue in the lawsuit that Apple has left little room for the batteries to swell up as they age. As a result of the enlarged batteries, the display is pushed up, causing it to detach or even fracture. According to the victims, Apple broke consumer protection rules by knowing about the problem before launching the iPhone.

"The screens are either constructed of Ion-X glass (for aluminium models) or sapphire crystal glass (for stainless steel and titanium variants), and each has a razor-sharp edge on all four sides," the buyers explained.

The consumers claimed in the case, which was filed in federal court in Oakland, California, that "the detached, shattered, or cracked screens are a serious and unreasonably dangerous safety hazard."

The complainant has provided evidence of the harm caused by the fault. The user's wounded arm was caused by a fractured screen on their Apple Watch Series 3 after the battery swelled, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit's consumers claim to represent all Apple Watch purchasers between 2015 and 2020. Those who purchased the new Apple Watch Series 7 are exempt

Apple had previously been aware of the flaw. When reports of cracked screens on older Apple Watch models began to surface in 2019, the company launched a free screen replacement programme for the Aluminum Watch Series 2 and Watch Series 3 models. " "Apple has discovered that a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in extremely rare conditions," the company said at the time.

