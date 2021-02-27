हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Is Twitter free? New feature “Super Follows” to let users charge for their content

This subscription-based model was long overdue as Twitter users have been constantly saying that this model could bring broader sources of revenue for the company and it can also play an important role where Google-Facebook has its own duopoly.

Is Twitter free? New feature “Super Follows” to let users charge for their content

Twitter has finally launched a new feature called, “Super Follows” which will let users charge their followers for access to additional content which can range from subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals, and discounts.

In a screenshot, Twitter showed an example where a user charges $4.99 per month to receive a series of perks. Twitter sees it as a way to let creators and publishers get paid directly by their fans.



With this news, netizens couldn’t stop making memes on the following news as some pointed out that it’s an illusion that Twitter is free whereas others were being sarcastic about it by using a meme template “why is Twitter free?”

Twitter also announced a new feature called Communities, which looks to take on something like Facebook Groups. People can create and join groups around specific interests — like cats or plants, Twitter suggests — allowing them to see more tweets focused on those topics. 

