हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Realme 9 series

It’s Confirmed! Realme 9 series to launch in 2022

The company, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung, has already revealed that it would announce the Realme 9 series during the Realme 8i and 8s 5G launch event.

It’s Confirmed! Realme 9 series to launch in 2022

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has recently unveiled 8 series- Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G in India. Meanwhile, the company has made an important announcement on the upcoming Realme 9 series.  

It is now confirmed that Realme would launch the 9 series in 2022. The company further confirmed that the Realme 9 series will have a new chipset. However, there is no official confirmation on whether it will be a MediaTek or Qualcomm chip.

The company, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung, has already revealed that it would announce the Realme 9 series during the Realme 8i and 8s 5G launch event. However, that didn’t happen as there was no mention of any details about the Realme 9 series, apart from its naming.

The realme 8s 5G is available in two storage variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. While realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

The realme Pad will be available in three storage and connectivity variants -- 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at Rs 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 15,999 and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 17,999.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Realme 9 seriesRealme 8sRealme 8iRealme 9 series launch
Next
Story

Amazon unveils Omni and 4-Series smart television lineup: Check what it offers

Must Watch

PT45M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Who's the admirer of Jinnah, the 'villain' of the partition of India?