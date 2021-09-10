It’s Confirmed! Realme 9 series to launch in 2022

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has recently unveiled 8 series- Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G in India. Meanwhile, the company has made an important announcement on the upcoming Realme 9 series.

It is now confirmed that Realme would launch the 9 series in 2022. The company further confirmed that the Realme 9 series will have a new chipset. However, there is no official confirmation on whether it will be a MediaTek or Qualcomm chip.

The company, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung, has already revealed that it would announce the Realme 9 series during the Realme 8i and 8s 5G launch event. However, that didn’t happen as there was no mention of any details about the Realme 9 series, apart from its naming.

The realme 8s 5G is available in two storage variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. While realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

The realme Pad will be available in three storage and connectivity variants -- 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at Rs 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 15,999 and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi+4G) at Rs 17,999.

