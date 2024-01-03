trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705770
NewsTechnology
ITEL A70

itel A70 With 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM Launched At Just Rs 7,299

The smartphone comes in two variants  -- one with 128GB storage and 12GB (4+8) RAM and the other with a 64GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

itel A70 With 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM Launched At Just Rs 7,299

New Delhi: Smartphone maker itel has launched the itel A70 with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Priced at Rs 7,299 the itel A70 features 6.6-inch HD+ Display featuring a Dynamic Bar with 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone comes in two variants  -- one with 128GB storage and 12GB (4+8) RAM and the other with a 64GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM. 

Itel said that customers can register their interest via the “Notify Me” link on Amazon. The phone will go on sale on January 5.

itel A70 houses 5000mAh battery coupled with Type-C charging. The phone will be available in four colours - Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold and Starlish Black.

The itel A70 has a 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. It is equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission
DNA Video
DNA: Drivers stage protests over new law on hit and run cases
DNA Video
DNA: 'Congress Formula' of seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A
DNA Video
DNA: World politics will change in 2024!