itel A70 With 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM Launched At Just Rs 7,299

New Delhi: Smartphone maker itel has launched the itel A70 with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Priced at Rs 7,299 the itel A70 features 6.6-inch HD+ Display featuring a Dynamic Bar with 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone comes in two variants -- one with 128GB storage and 12GB (4+8) RAM and the other with a 64GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM.

Itel said that customers can register their interest via the “Notify Me” link on Amazon. The phone will go on sale on January 5.

Prepare for a grand reaveal! Welcome to the extraordinary world of itel A70 – an awesome smartphone. With 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, dynamic bar design, and futuristic colors, it's a marvel at just Rs. 7299. Available exclusively on Amazon.

Get Notified: https://t.co/pBy7JRqDNW…… pic.twitter.com/yBJuOY38ee — itel India (@itel_india) January 3, 2024

itel A70 houses 5000mAh battery coupled with Type-C charging. The phone will be available in four colours - Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold and Starlish Black.

The itel A70 has a 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. It is equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.