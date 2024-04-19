itel S24 Smartphone Tipped To Launch With 108MP Camera

New Delhi: itel is gearing up to unveil its new smartphone the itel S23, successor the itel S23+. According to the latest reports, itel S24 is said to feature an innovative 108MP ultra-clear camera with AI features and multiple shooting modes, which makes the itel S24 an efficient handset for capturing exceptional details. Along with the new smartphone, itel will also launch its new Bluetooth earbuds, the itel T11 Pro, soon in India.

The itel S23+ was launched in September 2023. The handset powered by a Unisoc T616 4G chipset, clubbed up to 8GB of RAM. It also features a Memory Fusion technology that allows users to expand the virtual memory by 8GB by utilising unused internal storage. The Itel device sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

In February, the brand expanded its budget smartphones line-up with two handsets: the itel P55 and itel P55+. Both the devices are powered by Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 16GB of virtual RAM in the P55+. The P55 has up to 8GB of RAM expansion feature.

The P55+ comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 16GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature. The P55, on the other hand, feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, along with up to additional 16GB of virtual RAM. Both models in the P55 series house a 50MP AI Dual Camera system at the rear and 8MP selfie camera.

The P55+ introduces a 45W Power charging feature, allowing for a rapid charge from 0 to 100% in just 72 minutes. It can also reach a 70% charge in approximately 30 minutes. The P55 model offers an 18W Fast Charge option, targeting efficient charging for its 5000mAh battery.