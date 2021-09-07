It's Confirmed! Apple to launch iPhone 13 series on September 14 at 'California Streaming' event

Apple has now confirmed that iPhone 13 will be launched on September 14 at its annual mega event. Named as the 'California Streaming' Apple event, the company will unveil several iPhones that day.

Besides iPhone 13, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch other products which include Apple Watch and Airpod models.

Apple Watches are generally launched once a year and AirPods are expected to be unveiled too as the last update was released two years ago in 2019.

There are several rumours and leaks that are already available on the internet regarding the expected features, price and specifications of the iPhone 13.

The most unique feature of the iPhone 13 lineup is that it will be able to connect LEO satellites which basically means that users can make calls and messages with any network.

It is being reported that users will not have to shell out any money for communicating over LEO satellites.

A Bloomberg report revealed that the feature would be dubbed “Emergency Message via Satellite” and integrated into the iMessage app as a third protocol. This feature will also have grey bubbles against green and blue for SMS and iMessage texts.

