JIO

Soon, No More Storage Worry: Jio Set To Unveil 100GB Free Cloud Storage This Diwali; Will It Hurt Google and Apple?

Reliance Jio's AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, unveiled at RIL's 47th AGM, introduces affordable cloud storage with cutting-edge AI features, positioning itself as a strong competitor to Google and Apple. The AI-Cloud Welcome offer is set to launch during Diwali, it includes 100GB of free storage, aiming to shake up the cloud market.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer: Reliance Jio announced its new Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer at RIL's 47th annual general meeting (AGM) last week. This could provide serious competition to cloud storage services like Google Drive and Apple iCloud. Jio’s offer comes with advanced AI features and promises to be more affordable, making it an attractive option for both regular users and businesses.

Notably, the company plans to launch 100GB Of Free Cloud Storage during Diwali this year. As Jio continues to expand its presence in the tech world, this new cloud service could change the way people store their data online, challenging well-known players like Google and Apple to step up their game.

With its AI-driven solutions, Jio aims to attract users with competitive pricing and seamless integration across its ecosystem. As Jio's influence grows, this offer could reshape how consumers and businesses approach cloud storage, intensifying competition among the tech giants.

Jio's 100 GB Storage Price

Under the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, consumers can avail of up to 100GB of free cloud storage to store their data. With this AI-Cloud storage, users will be able to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content and data.

This could pose a challenge for companies like Google and Apple that offer similar cloud storage services at a premium. Currently, Google offers Google One, where 100GB of cloud storage is available for a subscription fee of Rs 130, while Apple offers 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 75 and 200GB for Rs 219. 

Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer Vs Google Vs Apple 

Company Cloud Service Storage Offered Price Remarks
Jio Jio AI-Cloud 100GB Free Part of the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer
Google Google One 100GB Rs 130/month Premium service, subscription required
Apple iCloud 50GB Rs 75/month Premium service, subscription required
Apple iCloud 200GB Rs 219/month Premium service, subscription required
