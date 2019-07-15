Jio joins GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative to promote gender inclusivity in internet usage

Mumbai: Reliance Jio on Monday announced that it has partnered with GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women in India.

“Jio and GSMA will work towards empowering more women with increased access to, and use of, life-enhancing digital services,” the company said in a statement.

“The recent accelerated adoption of mobile and internet technologies has changed how people engage, educate and entertain. However, the gender gap in mobile adoption in India persists due to a lack of access, affordability and inclusion in the digital revolution. Since its inception, Jio has been committed to address this gap by offering equal opportunities to one and all,” it added.

As a part of the Connected Women Initiative, GSMA works with mobile operators and their partners globally to address the barriers that women face in accessing and using mobile internet and mobile money services. GSMA and the service providers can together deliver significant socio-economic benefits and transform the lives of countless women while unlocking this substantial market opportunity for the mobile industry, Jio said.

“The growth of mobile and internet technologies over the past decade has been rapid and remarkable. It offers an incredible opportunity to empower women and transform lives with increased access to information and education, aiding financial inclusion and providing life-enhancing services and employment opportunities. This is the reason why Jio was conceived, and we have committed ourselves to making this dream come true for all Indians,” Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said.

Jio has also partnered with several Government-led initiatives to digitally empower millions of women in the country.