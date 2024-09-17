Jio Launches Festive 'Diwali Dhamaka' Offer: Get One Year JioAirFiber, Annual Mobile Recharge For Free

Jio Recharge: Reliance Jio has launched its exciting "Diwali Dhamaka" offer, bringing a festive treat to its users. As part of the offer, Jio users can now enjoy one year of free JioAirFiber services, providing high-speed internet access at no additional cost. Notably, the offer period is from 18th September to 3rd November.

Moreover, existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber users can also take advantage of this incredible deal, ensuring that everyone benefits from the company's latest initiative.

How to Become Eligible for the 'Diwali Dhamaka Offer'

Users purchasing more than Rs 20,000 at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store will receive an AirFiber connection free for one year. Alternatively, the existing JioAirFiber users can claim the offer by recharging with a 3-month Diwali plan priced at Rs 2,222, making them eligible for one year of free service. Moreover, JioFiber users can also benefit by making a one-time advance recharge for the same plan.

As per Reliance Jio, eligible customers will receive 12 coupons throughout the year, from November 2024 to October 2025. Each coupon will match the value of the user's active JioAirFiber plan and can be redeemed at Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores.

To redeem the coupon, users must spend Rs 15,000 or more on electronics within 30 days of receiving it.

Jio Annual Mobile Recharge Plan Free For One Year

Adding further, Jio has introduced this offer to promote its fiber broadband service. Now, users can enjoy free mobile recharge by signing up for the new AirFiber plan. According to Jio's website, users will receive an annual mobile recharge plan worth Rs 3,599 for free, which is valid for 365 days.

This plan includes 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. Furthermore, Jio has launched its iActivate service for its millions of mobile users. This service allows users to activate their SIM cards from the comfort of their homes.

Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer

To recall, Jio announced the Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer, in which users will receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content.

It is important to note that Reliance Jio users across India experienced network outages around noon on September 17, with several netizens taking to social media platforms to register their complaints.