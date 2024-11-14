Jio Launches Rs 11 Data Pack with 4G For High-Speed Internet: Check Plan Details And Validity

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has once again rolled out a budget-friendly recharge plan. Jio users can now get a 10 GB data voucher for just Rs 11. This plan is ideal for users who have exhausted their daily data limit or need extra data for a short time.

Jio Rs 11 Data Voucher: Features and Validity

The Jio Rs 11 data voucher gives users 10 GB of high-speed 4G date. Once the limit is reached users can continue browsing at reduced speeds. The voucher is valid for one hour from the time of recharge and is focused solely on internet access, without any voice call or SMS benefits. It’s an ideal choice for users who need quick, temporary data access.

How can Jio users purchase the Rs 11 data pack, and who is it available for?

The Rs 11 data pack is available for both prepaid and postpaid Jio users. It can be easily purchased through the MyJio app or by visiting the Jio website.

Using the Voucher with Your Current Plan

This Rs 11 data voucher is highly flexible as it works even without a base plan, providing internet access only. If you already have a base pack with calling and SMS, you can use the voucher alongside it to enjoy continuous voice and SMS services while benefiting from extra data.

What are the other Jio data vouchers available?

- Rs 49 Voucher: Provides unlimited 4G data, valid for 1 day

- Rs 175 Voucher: Offers 10GB of data and access to 10 OTT apps, valid for 28 days

- Rs 219 Voucher: Includes 30GB of data, valid for 30 days

- Rs 359 Voucher: Provides 50GB of data, valid for 30 days

Jio also offers booster packs starting at Rs 19 for 1GB, going up to Rs 139 for 12GB. These packs remain valid for the same duration as your base plan.