Jio Recharge Plan 8th Anniversary Offer: Get Rs 899 Plan For Effective Price Of Just Rs 199

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer: Reliance Jio has come out with an intersting offer to for its users. The offer has come on the 8th anniversary occasion of the Reliance Jio. Under the offer, users can get freebies worth Rs 700 on three quarterly recharge plan, thus bringing down the effective price as much, as per Reliance Jio website.

Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 700 for subscribers who recharge between 5th and 10th September with select plans. This offer is available on the quarterly Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans, as well as the annual Rs 3,599 plan.

The Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans provide 2GB of daily data, with a validity of 90 and 98 days, respectively.

The Rs 3599 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days.

The benefits include:

* Subscription to 10 OTT platforms and an additional 10GB data pack with 28 days validity, valued at Rs 175.

* Complimentary 3-month Zomato Gold membership.

* AJIO vouchers worth Rs 500, redeemable on purchases over Rs 2,999.

Jio today has over 490 million subscribers. Recently, Jio has also announced to provide free cloud storage to its users.