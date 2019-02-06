Jio ties up with Samsung, launches special offer for Galaxy M series

Mumbai: Announcing a tie-up with Samsung for the Galaxy M series, Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched the 'Jio Samsung Galaxy M series Offer'.

Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20 will be considered eligible for this offer. The Offer has been made available from February 5, 2018, Tuesday.

The customers will be offered double data for a maximum of 10 recharges. The plans are of 198 and Rs 299 for the Jio prepaid users.

Check out the benefits of Jio Samsung Galaxy M Series Offer:

* Eligible Customers - Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20.

* Benefits – Double data (for a maximum of 10 recharges)

* Offer Date – From 5th February 2018

* Eligible Plans – Rs 198 and Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans