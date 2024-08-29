Jio Users To Get 100 GB Of Free Cloud Storage! Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer

New Delhi: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer, under which Jio users will get 100 GB of free cloud storage.

Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Ambani said that the free storage offer to users will be available starting Diwali this year.

Mukesh Ambani added, "Today, to support our AI Everywhere For Everyone vision using Connected Intelligence, I am thrilled to announce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Today, I am announcing that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage."

"We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani talking at the AGM said that the company is developing an AI service Jio Phonecall AI which can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, and automatically convert it from voice to text.

"Today, we’re excited to talk about a new service that we are developing, that makes using AI as easy as making a phone call. We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call. Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language," Akash Ambani said.