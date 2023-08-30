Jio vs Airtel Monthly Fiber Plans: A Comprehensive Comparison Of Price, Speed, Data, OTT Offerings, And Additional Benefits

New Delhi: The debut date of Jio's AirFiber service, a wireless internet connectivity service that offers 5G data and other advantages, was recently revealed. It will be unveiled on September 18, which is Ganesh Chaturthi. Jio AirFiber will directly compete with Airtel's Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which is already available.

Let's look at the available plans Jio and Airtel offer for their wired fibre broadband services even if it is too soon to declare whether telco delivers greater value in the AirFiber category. (Also Read: 8 Alternative Methods For ATM Cash Withdrawal Without A Debit Card)

Customers can choose from a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel. These packages provide extra features like free OTT subscriptions and speed ranges from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Let's examine the Jio and Airtel prepaid monthly fibre plans in more detail, which include high-speed internet, OTT advantages, and more. (Also Read: Innovative Business Idea: Invest Rs 5,000 To Rs 10,000 And Earn Rs 1800 To Rs 3000 Per Day - Unlocking Daily Dividends)



Rs 399 Plan: 30 Mbps speed, unlimited internet, and voice calls are included in this Rs 399 plan. The validity of the plan is 30 days.

Rs 699: This package includes 100 Mbps speed, free voice calling, and limitless internet access for a month.

Rs 999: This plan gives unlimited calling, 150 Mbps speed, and access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud for no additional cost.

Rs 1499: This plan gives 300 Mbps bandwidth together with complimentary access to 18 OTT channels, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and Netflix (Basic).

Rs 2499: This package provides 500 Mbps of free access to 16 more apps, including Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hotstar.

Rs 3,999: This package includes 35000GB of data at 1 Gbps (35000GB + 7500GB bonus). Additionally, 19 apps, including Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, and others, are accessible for free.

Rs 8,499: The most costly package, priced at Rs 8499, provides a total of 6600GB of data at a 1Gbps speed. Additionally, members have free access to 19 applications, including Amazon Prime, Netflix (Standard), and others.

The Rs 499 Airtel Xstream Fibre Basic package comes with 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, Wynk Music, Apollo 24X7, and the Airtel Xstream Premium bundle are all accessible for free.

The Rs 799 Airtel Xstream Fiber Standard package offers 100 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calling. Additionally, Wynk Music, Apollo 24X7, and the Airtel Xstream Premium pack App are all accessible for free.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber 999 plan is an entertainment package that includes free 200 Mbps access to services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Airtel Xstream Premium.

The Professional Packs of the Airtel Xstream Fiber 1498 package provide 300 Mbps free access to Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hostar, and other services.

Plan 3999 from Airtel Xstream Fiber: This Infinity plan provides 1 Gbps speed. It also provides free access to other services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix (Premium).