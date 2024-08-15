Jio Vs Airtel Rs 249 Recharge Plan: Which Plan Should You Buy? | Benefits Compared
The Jio Rs 249 plan offers 28 days of validity, 28GB data, 100 SMS/day, and speeds capped at 64Kbps after the limit. Airtel's Rs 249 plan provides 24 days of validity, 24GB of data, and Wynk Music access.
Trending Photos
Jio Vs Airtel At Rs 249 Mobile Recharge Plan: Two of the telecom industry giants Jio and Airtel in India are offering competitive recharge plans to cater to their extensive customer base. When it comes to prepaid mobile plans, Jio and Airtel both offer a Rs 249 recharge option. But what makes each plan special?
In this article, we will compare Jio’s Rs 249 plan with Airtel’s Rs 249 plan. We’ll look at what each plan includes, how long they last, and any extra benefits. This will help you decide which plan is better for you.
Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan
This prepaid plan is designed to cater for their large base of customers. It offers 28 days of validity and includes unlimited free calling to any network. Adding further, customers will get complimentary SMS benefits, with 100 free SMS daily. On the data front, users will also receive an allocation of 28GB data for the entire plan duration, equating to a 1GB daily usage limit.
After using data beyond the limit, the speed of the data will be capped at 64Kbps.
Comparison of Jio Rs 249 and Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans
|Feature
|Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan
|Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan
|Validity
|28 days
|24 days
|Unlimited Calls
|Yes, to any network
|Yes, to any network
|SMS Benefits
|100 free SMS per day
|Not specified
|Data Allocation
|28GB (1GB per day)
|24GB (1GB per day)
|Data Speed Post Limit
|Reduced to 64Kbps
|Not specified
|Additional Benefits
|None
|Wynk Music subscription
Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan
This prepaid plan provides 24 days of validity along with unlimited free calling to any network. Adding further, users are allotted a total of 24GB of data. This means the user can use the data 1GB per day.
Apart from this, Airtel users will get a complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, enhancing the overall value for subscribers.
Live Tv