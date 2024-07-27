Jio Vs BSNL: Cheapest Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan With 28 Days Validity |Benefits Compared

Jio Vs BSNL Mobile Recharge Plan: In India, Jio and BSNL are two popular telecom companies offering various plans to meet different customer needs. If you are planning to recharge your smartphone with the best plan which includes data and call benefits, extra features and good value for your money, then this guide will help you find the best choice for you.

Are you ready to choose the perfect prepaid plan for the next 28 days? Let's have a quick look-

Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

It is one of the most affordable and competitive plans from Jio, offering 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and True 5G data. With a validity of 28 days, it's an ideal option for those seeking a short-term prepaid plan with ample data and calling facilities. Moreover, users get a free subscription to Jio Cinema alongside other regular offerings.

Adding further, Jio has launched three new unlimited plans: Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, respectively. These plans offer unlimited 5G data and align with the validity of your current active plan. The Rs 51 data plan provides 3GB of 4G internet, after which the speed drops to 64Kbps.

The Rs 101 data plan offers 6GB of high-speed 4G data, and the Rs 151 pack provides 9GB of high-speed 4G data, both lasting until your base plan's validity ends. Notably, these plans are useful when you run out of daily data.

BSNL Rs 107 Plan And Rs 108 Plan

BSNL offers an affordable prepaid plan with 35 days of validity, providing 3GB of 4G data and 200 minutes of voice calls. For new users, there is a special plan priced at Rs 108, known as the First Recharge Coupon (FRC). This plan includes unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 4G data per day, and a validity of 28 days. Both options are designed to cater to different needs, offering valuable benefits for users looking for flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Jio Vs BSNL: Prepaid Plans Comparison