Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best 1.5GB Daily Data And 100 SMS Prepaid Plans Compared

Jio vs BSNL vs Vi: In the competitive world of prepaid mobile plans, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea are leading the charge with their 1.5GB daily data offerings. Each telecom operator seeks to attract customers by balancing data, voice, and SMS benefits with affordability and coverage. This article delves into a detailed comparison of these three telecom giants, focusing on their 1.5GB daily data plans that also include 100 SMS per day.

Let's have a quick look at the unique features, pricing, and additional benefits of each plan, helping you make an informed decision based on your data consumption and communication needs.

Jio 1.5GB Data Per Day For 84 Days

Jio's 1.5GB Data Per Day plan for 84 days is priced at Rs 799. It offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes subscriptions to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema. However, it is important to note that unlimited 5G is no longer included in this package.

BSNL 1.5GB Data Per Day For 82 Days

BSNL offers a 1.5GB data per day plan for Rs 485, valid for 82 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, providing substantial connectivity benefits. However, it does not come with any additional extras. This package is ideal for users seeking a straightforward and cost-effective solution for their daily data, call, and messaging needs.

Vodafone Idea 1.5GB Data Per Day For 84 Days

Vodafone Idea offers a 1.5GB data per day plan for Rs 859, with a validity of 84 days. The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, ensuring continuous connectivity. Adding further, it provides Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, adding extra value to the package. This plan is suitable for users who want a comprehensive telecom solution with added perks.

Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: