JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka: Affordable 4G Phones Now Available For Rs 699 With All-in-One Monthly Plan

New Delhi: Jio is making it easier for millions of 2G users in India to switch to 4G with its exciting JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer. The price of the JioBharat 4G phone has been slashed from Rs 999 to just Rs 699! This festive deal aims to bring high-speed internet, voice calls, and digital features within reach for more people across the country. Users can also enjoy the JioBharat plan with a monthly subscription of only Rs 123.

Reliance Jio on October 14 introduced the JioBharat V3 and V4 models, improving 4G access for users. Priced at Rs 1,099, these phones come with services such as JioTV and JioPay, along with a monthly plan costing Rs 123.

Here are the key features of the JioBharat offer:

- Unlimited Voice Calls

- 14 GB of Data per Month

- Access to Over 455 Live TV Channels

- Latest Movies and Premieres

- Live Sports and Video Shows

- Highlights on JioCinema

- Digital Payments with QR Code Scanning

- Sound Alerts for JioPay Payments

- Group Chat Functionality

- Easy Sharing on JioChat

When compared to competitor feature phone plans priced at around ₹199, JioBharat’s offering is about 40 per cent more affordable, saving users Rs 76 each month. According to Jio, this means customers can recover the cost of the phone within just nine months of use through these savings, effectively making the device nearly cost-free over time.

With its wide range of services, JioBharat’s Diwali Dhamaka aims to provide “more than just a phone” this festive season, blending affordability with connectivity and entertainment. The JioBharat 4G phone is now available for purchase on several retail platforms, including JioMart, Amazon, and at Jio stores.