JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4 Feature Phones Launched In India, Offer Unlimited Voice Calls And 14GB Data At THIS Price: Check Specs

JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4 India Launch: Ahead of Diwali, Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 feature phones in India at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024. With its sleek, modern design, the JioBharat V3 is a style-focused feature phone aimed at users who want more than just functionality. It offers a blend of fashion and technology. On the other hand, the JioBharat V4 caters to users who want minimalistic beauty and premium quality.

The JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 feature Jio's exclusive services, delivering a complete digital experience. Both phones come with JioPay UPI, enabling seamless digital payments.

Users can access over 455 live TV channels, while JioCinema offers a vast selection of movies, videos, and sports content. Adding further, the JioBharat phones are available with a monthly recharge plan for just Rs 123, which includes unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data.

JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4 Price In India And Availability

Both the phones are priced at Rs 1,099. Consumers can purchase both models via all physical phone-selling stores, Amazon, and JioMart.

JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4 Specifications

Both models are equipped with a 1000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage throughout the day. The phones also support expandable storage of up to 128 GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, music, and videos.

Moreover, JioChat allows users to stay connected with friends and family through unlimited voice messaging, photo sharing, and group chat options. The JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 models also offer support for 23 Indian languages.