JioFinance App Now Available On Android And iOS: Check Latest Features

New Delhi: Reliance’s Jio Financial services Ltd officially launched its new Jiofinance App for Android and iOS users. This app comes as a result of valuable feedback aimed at enhancing user experience, following the introduction of its beta version on May 30, 2024. Jio reports that over six million users have already explored the new digital platform and the company has made improvements to ensure a smoother and more efficient experience for its customers.

Where can the app be downloaded?

The app can be accessed through the Google Play Store for Android devices, the Apple App Store for iPhones, and also on MyJio, featuring a variety of services.

What new products and services are offered on the JioFinance App?

- Loan Options: The app now provides loans on mutual funds, home loans (including balance transfers), and loans against property.

- Digital Savings Account: Users can open a digital savings account with biometric authentication and receive a physical debit card, with the process taking less than five minutes.

- Payment Features: The app includes UPI payments, mobile recharges, and the ability to pay credit card bills.

- Insurance Plans: It offers 24 digital insurance plans covering health, life, two-wheeler, and motor insurance.

- Investment Opportunities: JFSL and its joint venture partner, BlackRock, are working to provide clients with advanced, premium investing options.

“At JFSL, our mission is to democratize access to seamless and convenient financial services by leveraging technology. With the refreshed JioFinance app, which is truly Made in India, and with many more new features coming soon, we are well on our way towards becoming a trusted financial companion for the people of India, helping them fulfill their aspirations with our comprehensive suite of financial products,” stated Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO of JFSL.