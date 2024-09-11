Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791442https://zeenews.india.com/technology/jiophone-prima-2-4g-with-qualcomm-chipset-launched-check-specs-price-and-other-details-2791442.html
NewsTechnology
JIOPHONE PRIMA 2 4G

JioPhone Prima 2 4G With Qualcomm Chipset Launched --Check Specs, Price And Other Details

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is available on Amazon at Rs 2,799 and reports say that it will soon be listed on JioMart, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JioPhone Prima 2 4G With Qualcomm Chipset Launched --Check Specs, Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has silently launched the successor to the JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone. Named JioPhone Prima 2 4G the phone has a slighter advanced features than its predecessor. 

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is available on Amazon at Rs 2,799 and reports say that it will soon be listed on JioMart, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets.


Key Features of JioPhone Prima 2 4G 

2.4-inch curved screen display

Unspecified Qualcomm chipset processor

KaiOS 2.5.3 Operating System

4GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Front and rear cameras with direct video calling support

2,000mAh battery Battery

4G (single nano-SIM), FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack

JioPay for UPI payments, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant, support for 23 languages available in-built

 

All Jio SIMs work with JioPhone Prima. All you need is an active JioPhone plan to enjoy all the benefits of JioPhone Prima. Non-Jio SIMs do not work on JioPhone Prima. You need a Jio SIM only. Your JioPhone Prima 2 4G comes with a 1-year warranty for the device and accessories.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'