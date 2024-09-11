JioPhone Prima 2 4G With Qualcomm Chipset Launched --Check Specs, Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has silently launched the successor to the JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone. Named JioPhone Prima 2 4G the phone has a slighter advanced features than its predecessor.

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is available on Amazon at Rs 2,799 and reports say that it will soon be listed on JioMart, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets.



Key Features of JioPhone Prima 2 4G

2.4-inch curved screen display

Unspecified Qualcomm chipset processor

KaiOS 2.5.3 Operating System

4GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Front and rear cameras with direct video calling support

2,000mAh battery Battery

4G (single nano-SIM), FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack

JioPay for UPI payments, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant, support for 23 languages available in-built

All Jio SIMs work with JioPhone Prima. All you need is an active JioPhone plan to enjoy all the benefits of JioPhone Prima. Non-Jio SIMs do not work on JioPhone Prima. You need a Jio SIM only. Your JioPhone Prima 2 4G comes with a 1-year warranty for the device and accessories.