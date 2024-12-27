New Delhi: Jio has introduced a new mobile plan priced at Rs 601. This plan offers unlimited 5G data for an entire year. This plan is perfect for those seeking an affordable way to enjoy uninterrupted 5G connectivity. What makes it even better is that you can purchase it for yourself or gift it to your loved ones.

Eligibility to Get the Rs 601 Voucher

- Must be subscribed to a Jio plan offering at least 1.5GB of 4G data per day.

- Eligible Plans: Plans like Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 299, and others with 1.5GB+ daily data.

- Ineligible Plans: Plans with 1GB data per day or the Rs 1,899 annual recharge plan.

- Ensure you're on the right base plan before availing the Rs 601 voucher.

Benefits of Jio Rs 601 Annual Plan

The Rs 601 vouch provides 12 upgrade vouchers. This can be redeemed through the MyJio App. Once the plan is activated it offers unlimited 5G data and boosts the daily 4GB data limit to 3 GB. Depending on your base plan, each voucher is valid for up to 30 days. You can activate these vouchers anytime within the next 12 months.

How to Share the Rs 601 Plan with Others

The Rs 601 plan can also be gifted to family or friends. Simply purchase it through the MyJio app. However, before gifting, ensure that the recipient is on an eligible plan to enjoy the unlimited 5G benefits.

Other Jio 5G Plan Choices

Jio offers several 5G upgrade plans to suit different needs:

- Rs 51 Plan: Provides unlimited 5G data for 1 month.

- Rs 101 Plan: Offers unlimited 5G data for 2 months.

- Rs 151 Plan: Includes unlimited 5G data for 3 months.

These plans are ideal for short-term use or for those wanting to experience Jio's 5G services without a long-term commitment.