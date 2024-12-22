JioTag Go Price In India: Reliance Jio has rolled out the JioTag Go in the Indian market which is similar to Apple Air Tag. The newly launched Bluetooth-enabled smart tracker is compatible with Google’s Find My Device network can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, making it India’s first Android tracker with this functionality. However, the JioTag Air is also compatible with the Apple Find My app.

It comes with four colour options: Black, White, Orange, and Yellow. The JioTag Go is designed to help users keep track of important items such as keys, luggage, gadgets, and bikes.

It seamlessly integrates with smartphones operating on Android 9 or later. Notably, the JioTag Go is India’s first tracker to leverage Google’s extensive network, offering real-time tracking of belongings via the Find My Device app.

JioTag Go Price In India And Availability

The smart tracker is priced at Rs 1,499. Consumer can purchase the JioTag Go via Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and My Jio Stores. Moreover, the tracker is available for sale offline as well. The release follows Jio’s earlier JioTag Air, which debuted in July and works with Apple’s Find My network, offering a similar tracking solution for iPhone users.

JioTag Go Specifications:

The JioTag Go is a lightweight and portable device, measuring 38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2mm and weighing just 9g. It operates without requiring a SIM card and pairs effortlessly with your smartphone through Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The smart tracker is equipped with a loud 120 dB built-in speaker, it can emit a distinct ringing sound to help locate your belongings, which can be triggered via the JioTag app. The JioTag Go is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery, the device offers an impressive battery life of up to one year, ensuring long-lasting utility.