JioTV offers free access to Live matches of India-South Africa series

New Delhi: JioTV on Friday said that it will be offering free access to LIVE matches during the upcoming India-South Africa series beginning 15 September.

Jio users will have streaming access to the three T20 Internationals and the three Test Match series. Alongside the free HD streaming access, Jio is also bringing a new integrated interface of Jio Cricket Play Along game within JioTV, the company said in a statement.

Matches throughout the series can be directly accessed on JioCricket HD Channel within the JioTV app.

Jio users can download the JioTV from the Google Plays Sore or the Apple app store to access the matches. Users will be automatically granted access to all the matches played during the series

“The live streaming of the series is part of Jio’s 5-year partnership with India’s leading broadcaster, Star India under which the two have agreed to make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India,” Jio said.

Jio said that its subscribers can enjoy the integrated experience of streaming and participating in Jio Cricket Play Along on JioTV.

Non-Jio users will be able to only participate in the Jio Cricket Play Along game on MyJio app, it added.