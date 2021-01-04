Khadi India’s official e-Commerce website eKhadiIndia.com launched: All you want to know

New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has unveiled Khadi India’s official e-Commerce site eKhadiIndia.com.

The website catalogues over 50,000 productsunder more than 500 varieties and various categories oflocally made Khadi and Village Industries products. The portal is a step towards building an ecosystem that enables MSMEs to help achieve the Prime Minister’s goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The products range from apparel, grocery, cosmetics, home décor, health and wellness products, essentials and gifts. Cashing on the growing shift towards natural products, especially by the new generation consumers, KVIC is up for giving it all for repositioning India's legendary brand Khadi. The portal is also an answer to the call of youth demographics who prefer online shopping over offline shopping.

The Key Components of ekhadiindia.com that sets it apart from other online ecommerce platforms:-

Exclusively focuses on Khadi and Villages Industries products.

Authentic Khadi Trade Mark products will be available only through this portal.

It’s built on an ecosystem where any SME/Artisans/ Weavers can directly sell their products thus driving the country towards digital India and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The ekhadiindia.com website is at par with any other modern technology rich ecommerce portal.

Portal has also features of bulk orders and direct sellers registration.

A huge platform for all the stake holders in integration with KVIC/KVIB/PMEGP/ SFURTI/ MSME/ Entrepreneurs and support to new MSMEs/PMEGP Units under the umbrella of KVIC. Here Institutions/ Units can directly sell/ship products to the customers.

Customer care facility; all refund policy.

More than 50,000 users can use the Portal at the same time.

Social media compatibility.

Available in both website and mobile app versions.

Digitized Payment ecosystem.

Has pan India reach across 1.2Bn+ Population of 2400+ Cities /Towns 25600 from 29 States Last Mile Delivery.

Launched with a wide range of 1500+ Products across various consumer verticals.

KVIC is one of the biggest employment providers in the country and which is bringing to life Prime Minister's vision of Digital India through its various innovations. KVIC envisages to emerge as a new age digital marketplace for weavers, artisans, craftsmen, farmers and micro/ small entrepreneurs of India with the Khadi and Village Industries.

There has been a steady rise in demands for Khadi and Village Industries products over the last few years with 2018-2019 alone witnessing the surge of 25%. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena added that this move is mainly intended to make natural Khadi India products easily accessible to the new generation consumers.