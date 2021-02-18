Know how to use "Note to Self" feature on WhatsApp with these simple steps

New Delhi: WhatsApp still remains the most used messenger app on android and iOS platform as far as India is concerned. The app has introduced a lot of new features over the period of time and has introduced payment services in recent time. There are still many features which yet to make its way to the app. Note to Self is one important feature which is missing from the leading messenger.

Note to self is an extremely useful feature where you can send an important note or reminder to self. This user displays a separate chat window which makes it easier to get to your important information quickly by reducing extra steps. This is also helpful and efficient as it syncs over the cloud in the same format, so in future, if you want to find something important, it is just a few clicks away.

WhatsApp rivals Telegram and Signal already have the support for Note to Self feature. We will guide you on how to get this feature for WhatsApp. Follow these simple steps and increase your productivity with Note to self feature:

Step 1: Open browser on your PC/Smartphone and go to http://wa.me/

Step 2: Please enter your phone number with country code

Step 3: You will be automatically redirected to another web page, users will need to click on "Continue to Chat" tile

Step 4: It will automatically open the WhatsApp and a chat window and a chat window with your own phone number will appear on the top.

(If you are doing this on PC, users will need to log in to their WhatsApp web account first.)

This will allow you to share important pictures, videos, texts, etc with yourself.