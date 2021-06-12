हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Kolkata Municipal Corporation WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination crosses 75,000 bookings

Drive-In Vaccination was also introduced through this WhatsApp Bot to felicitate vaccination in four-wheelers only, helping many aged and ailing citizens.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination crosses 75,000 bookings

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination registration and slot booking has crossed the 75,000 plus appointment bookings since its launch on May 15, a senior official said.

The WhatsApp API based helpline was launched as a free to use service for citizens of Kolkata.

"The number of vaccine booking on WhatsApp bot crosses 75,000 and usage is growing," a senior state e-Governance official said.

Drive-In Vaccination was also introduced through this WhatsApp Bot to felicitate vaccination in four-wheelers only, helping many aged and ailing citizens.

After a successful vaccination drive for the second dose, the slots were opened for first dose vaccination for 45 plus. The chatbot has helped smoothen the vaccine appointment booking process and reduced waiting time for citizens at vaccination centres.

The bot has zero manual intervention to get a jab slot.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsapp chatbotWhatsApp botCovid-19 vaccinationKolkata
Next
Story

PhonePe files complaint with SEBI against unethical actions by Ventureast in IndusOS deal

Must Watch

PT11M15S

Special Report: The Great Robbery