topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
KOO

Koo is planning to hire some sacked Twitter employees, informs Co-founder

 Elon Musk had given an ultimatum to remaining employees to be part of Twitter 2.0 where hard work and self devotion demanded or quit the company by Thursday night. The fresh exit after the massive layoff has left the company in shambles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Homegrown app Koo will hire some sacked employees of Twitter.
  • The co-founder Mayank Bidawatka informs in a tweet.
  • Koo has recently to become the second most used microblog app in the world.

Trending Photos

Koo is planning to hire some sacked Twitter employees, informs Co-founder

New Delhi: Homegrown app Koo has announced to hire some of sacked Twitter employees very soon. The co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, in a tweet offered to hire some of the Twitter ex-employees.“Very sad to see #RIPTwitterAand related # to this going down. We’ll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round,” Bidawatka tweeted.

ALSO READ | Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes jails for 11 years; Read full story of this riches-to-rags entrepreneur, in PICS

“They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” he added. Elon Musk had given an ultimatum to remaining employees to be part of Twitter 2.0 where hard work and self devotion demanded or quit the company by Thursday night. The fresh exit after the massive layoff has left the company in shambles.

ALSO READ | Getting fed up with Twitter uncertainty; Here are 5 top alternative you can opt - In PICS

Koo has recently to become the second most used microblog app in the world. It has been downloaded in 50 million users in India. The company has announced to launch the app in the United States.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar