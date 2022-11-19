Koo is planning to hire some sacked Twitter employees, informs Co-founder

New Delhi: Homegrown app Koo has announced to hire some of sacked Twitter employees very soon. The co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, in a tweet offered to hire some of the Twitter ex-employees.“Very sad to see #RIPTwitterAand related # to this going down. We’ll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round,” Bidawatka tweeted.

“They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” he added. Elon Musk had given an ultimatum to remaining employees to be part of Twitter 2.0 where hard work and self devotion demanded or quit the company by Thursday night. The fresh exit after the massive layoff has left the company in shambles.

Koo has recently to become the second most used microblog app in the world. It has been downloaded in 50 million users in India. The company has announced to launch the app in the United States.