Lava 'Agni' 5G smartphone launched in India: Check introductory price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Home-grown mobile phone company Lava International has become the first Indian brand to launch 5G smartphones for domestic consumers.

The Lava AGNI 5G will be available across retails outlets & through Amazon & Flipkart from 18 November 2021 at Rs 19,999. The phone comes with a special pre-booking offer that lets the buyer avail a discount of Rs 2000 on the phone. The Pre-booking window is open for users from 9th November to 17th November on the Lava e-store & on Amazon by paying a pre booking amount of Rs. 500. All Pre-booked orders can grab the Lava AGNI 5G at a special price of Rs 17,999. (OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition with with 12GB RAM launched at Rs 37,999)

This super smartphone is powered by Mediatek's latest chipset- Dimensity 810 with maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz.

Lava AGNI 5G comes with 8GB RAM (uMCP) for a high end & lag free user experience and 128 GB ROM based on the latest Universal Flash Storage (UFS) standard.

The phone packs Quad camera sits, housed in a fiery blue matte finish fingerprint resistant body. It has 64MP primary camera, along with a 5 MP wide angle camera, 2 MP Depth camera, and a 2 MP Macro camera. The phone also has a 16 MP front camera for all your selfies. The phone comes with 10 inbuilt camera modes like UltraHD, UltraWide, SuperNight, Pro Mode, AI Mode etc.

Lava AGNI 5G has a large 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted usage and comes with a 30W superfast charger that gets the phone ready with full charge in less than 90 minutes. AGNI 5G has an optimised battery consumption due to its 6nm chipset which ensures lower power consumption. The phone also has a battery saver mode to make the phone last longer during low battery or emergency situations.

Lava Agni 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810, a single chip platform with a fully integrated 5G modem and exclusive MediaTek 5G UltraSave Technologies, to deliver powerful mainstream 5G smartphone experiences. The chip supports the smartphone's 64 MP camera with AI-color & AI-bokeh enhancements.

The Lava AGNI 5G features a large 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone's screen has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint unlock that gets the phone ready in just 0.034 seconds and face unlock in just 0.22 seconds.

