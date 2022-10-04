NewsTechnology
LAVA SMARTPHONE

Lava Blaze 5G: 'Cheapest 5G smartphone' priced at Rs 10,000 to make debut on around Diwali

Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year
  • Lava Blaze 5G will have MediaTekDimensity 700 chipset
  • It will feature a 50 megapixels AI triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Trending Photos

Lava Blaze 5G: 'Cheapest 5G smartphone' priced at Rs 10,000 to make debut on around Diwali

With the 5G launch, smartphone makers' biggest focus will be on the low and mid-budget segment phones. While there are multiple 5G smartphones already in the market, Indian smartphone maker Lava International has announced to debut in the segment by Diwali with its LavaBlaze 5G affordable smartphone. The phone will be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year. Experts claimed that it would be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. A random search on the various smartphone tracking portal showed that the cheapest 5G device at present is priced around Rs 12,000.

Lava said that it aims to provide the next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point.

Also Read: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Now open account for three girls; check eligibility criteria

As far as Lava Blaze 5G smartphone's features are concerned, the device will have MediaTekDimensity 700 chipset, 50 megapixels (MP) AI triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera and come with an anonymous call recording feature.

The Lava Blaze 5G will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint scanner, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a slot for a microSD card, thus supporting an extension of memory.

Also Read: Nykaa shares up second day in a row after 5:1 bonus issue announcement

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12 out of the box. The Blaze 5G will feature a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, room for two SIM cards, and Dual VoLTE.

The smartphone was unveiled by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in the national capital.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet