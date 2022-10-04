Lava Blaze 5G: 'Cheapest 5G smartphone' priced at Rs 10,000 to make debut on around Diwali

With the 5G launch, smartphone makers' biggest focus will be on the low and mid-budget segment phones. While there are multiple 5G smartphones already in the market, Indian smartphone maker Lava International has announced to debut in the segment by Diwali with its LavaBlaze 5G affordable smartphone. The phone will be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year. Experts claimed that it would be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. A random search on the various smartphone tracking portal showed that the cheapest 5G device at present is priced around Rs 12,000.

Lava said that it aims to provide the next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point.

As far as Lava Blaze 5G smartphone's features are concerned, the device will have MediaTekDimensity 700 chipset, 50 megapixels (MP) AI triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera and come with an anonymous call recording feature.

The Lava Blaze 5G will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint scanner, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a slot for a microSD card, thus supporting an extension of memory.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12 out of the box. The Blaze 5G will feature a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, room for two SIM cards, and Dual VoLTE.

The smartphone was unveiled by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in the national capital.