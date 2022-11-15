Lava Blaze 5G goes on sale today on Amazon; Get Rs 1000 special launch day offer discount

Lava Blaze 5G Sale in India: Termed as one of India's cheapest 5G smartphones and that too by Indian firm Lava Mobiles, the Lava Blaze 5G is all set to go on sale today on Amazon. The device is Amazon's special product and won't be available on any other platform including Flipkart and Snapdeal as of now. Today is the first sale of the device and as part of the launch day special offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1000 on the device. "Blaze 5G sale goes live today at 12 PM. Only on Amazon. Price: Rs. 10,999. Special launch day offer: Rs. 9,999," said Lava Mobiles in a tweet.

Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset/processor. The Blaze 5G houses a triple primary camera setup and runs on Android 12. The device weighs 207 grams and measures 165.3x76.4x8.9mm. It comes with 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display and has a triple rear camera with a 50MP primary camera. The device has an 8MP front camera for selfies and it can also be used for face unlocking. Lava Blaze 5G supports 2k video recording and offers camera features like beauty, HDR, night, portrait, Panorama, slow motion, macro, AI, Pro, UHD, filters, GIF, timelapse and QR scanner.

Lava Blaze 5G's display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It houses a 5,000-mAh battery and the company claims to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time. The Blaze 5G features a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, room for two SIM cards, and Dual VoLTE.

Lava Blaze 5G was launched on November 8 in India. The smartphone was first unveiled by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in the national capital on October 4.