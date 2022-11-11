Lava Blaze 5G sale in India starts November 15; Check processor, price, discount offers, camera, storage, other details

Lava Blaze 5G Price: India's one of the cheapest 5G smartphones Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale from November 15, revealed the Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava Mobiles. The smartphone will go on sale at Amazon at 12pm on November 15. While the Lava Blaze 5G comes with an MRP of Rs 10,999, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 as part of the introductory sale.

As far as the processor of the smartphone is concerned, Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. The Blaze 5G houses a triple primary camera setup and runs on Android 12. Lava Blaze 5G was launched on November 8 in India. The smartphone was first unveiled by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in the national capital on October 4. Since it's Amazon exclusive, Lava Blaze 5G won't be available on Flipkart as of now.

Blaze 5G Sale starts 15th Nov, 12PM on Amazon.

Get notified: https://t.co/DZ9LO9zLub

Price: Rs. 10,999/-

Special launch day offer: Rs. 9,999/-



MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM & UFS 128GB ROM#Blaze5G #IndiaJeele5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/xCwargKM1n — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 10, 2022

The smartphone weighs 207 grams and measures 165.3x76.4x8.9mm. It comes with 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display and has a triple rear camera with a 50MP primary camera. The device has an 8MP front camera for selfies and it can also be used for face unlocking. Lava Blaze 5G supports 2k video recording and offers camera features like beauty, HDR, night, portrait, Panorama, slow motion, macro, AI, Pro, UHD, filters, GIF, timelapse and QR scanner.

The smartphone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It houses a 5,000-mAh battery and the company claims to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time. The Blaze 5G features a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, room for two SIM cards, and Dual VoLTE.