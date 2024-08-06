Lava Yuva Star 4G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Camera Under Rs 7,000; Check Specs, Price

Lava Yuva Star 4G India Launch: Lava has launched the Lava Yuva Star 4G smartphone in the Indian market as an entry-level handset. The company launched the phone after the launch of the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone. The new phone is cheaper than Lava Yuva 5G.

It is available in Black, White and Lavender colour options and comes in a 4GB+64GB storage model.

Lava Yuva Star 4G Price and Availability:

The Lava Yuva Star 4G is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 4GB+64GB storage model. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via retail stores across the country.

Lava Yuva Star 4G Specifications:

The smartphone boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ display, similar to the POCO C65's 6.74-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, reminiscent of the Tecno Spark Go 2024.

Under the hood, the device houses the octa-core UNISOC 9863A chipset, also found in the itel A05s smartphone. This 4G handset offers 4GB of RAM, with an additional 4GB of virtual RAM support, and 64GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the handset features a 13MP dual AI rear camera setup with a flash and a 5MP selfie camera. It also houses camera-centric features like HDR, Panorama and various shooting modes.

Lava Yuva Star 4G Alternatives

In the Rs 7,000 price segment, the phone competes with the Tecno Spark Go 2024, itel A70 and Infinix Smart 8 HD.