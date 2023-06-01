Lenovo Launches New 'Legion Pro' Series Of Gaming Laptops In India

New Delhi: Global technology brand Lenovo on Thursday launched its latest generation of 'Legion Pro' series of gaming laptops in India, which includes - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5.

The Legion Pro series laptops will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 1,72,990.

The new laptop series comes with high-performing Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

"We strongly believe that these laptops will give gamers the ultimate edge to dominate the battlefield, during mid-level competitions as well as in professional esports tournaments," Dinesh Nair, Director - Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said."

Moreover, the company said that the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 empower competitive gamers who value esports and look for an edge to win, while the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 are styled as gaming powerhouses that allow users to stream, create and compete at the highest levels.

The Legion Pro 7/7i and Legion Pro 5/5i have an aggressive esports design and are intended for responsible gaming with a focus on sustainability.

Each new Legion PC includes a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Made from 50 per cent recycled aluminium on the bottom cover and 30 per cent post-consumer recycled polymers on the top cover, these laptops are clean environmentally and visually, the company mentioned.