Lenovo Legion Tab Gaming Tablet Launched in India, Sale Starts On Independence Day; Check Specs and Price

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched the gaming tablet Lenovo Legion Tab in the Indian market. The gaming tablet comes with a Vapor thermal solution with three performance modes: Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode, tailored to different usage scenarios.

The new gaming tablet comes in Storm Grey colour.

Lenovo Legion Tab Price In India:

The gaming tablet is priced at Rs 39,999. Consumers will purchase the tablet from 15th August 2024 from Lenovo.com and Flipkart.

Lenovo Legion Tab Specifications:

The gaming tablet sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It weighs at 350 grams and measures 7.6mm in thickness.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm processor, 12GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 256GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB).

It is loaded with a 6550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and features a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility. This incredible tablet is designed to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming, by offering a high-performance gaming experience.