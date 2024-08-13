Advertisement
LENOVO

Lenovo Legion Tab Gaming Tablet Launched in India, Sale Starts On Independence Day; Check Specs and Price

The Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lenovo Legion Tab Gaming Tablet Launched in India, Sale Starts On Independence Day; Check Specs and Price Representative Image: Lenovo (Official Website)

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched the gaming tablet Lenovo Legion Tab in the Indian market. The gaming tablet comes with a Vapor thermal solution with three performance modes: Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode, tailored to different usage scenarios. 

The new gaming tablet comes in Storm Grey colour. 

Lenovo Legion Tab Price In India: 

The gaming tablet is priced at Rs 39,999. Consumers will purchase the tablet from 15th August 2024 from Lenovo.com and Flipkart.  

Lenovo Legion Tab Specifications: 

The gaming tablet sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It weighs at 350 grams and measures 7.6mm in thickness. 

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm processor, 12GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 256GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB).  

It is loaded with a 6550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and features a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility. This incredible tablet is designed to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming, by offering a high-performance gaming experience.

