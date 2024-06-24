Lenovo Set to Launch Its First-Ever Legion Gaming Tablet In India; Check Expected Specs

Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch: Lenovo has confirmed the India launch of the Lenovo Legion Tablet, with pre-orders starting in July. The tablet was introduced to the global markets back in March this year. The Android gaming tablet is currently retailing in select markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. It is India's first-ever gaming tablet, as the company claims. It is expected to be offered in grey colour options.

Lenovo Legion Tablet Pre-Order Date, Availability:

Consumers can pre-order the Lenovo Legion Tablet in India starting July 20. The pre-order information has been confirmed by a promotional banner on Flipkart's mobile application. Hence, the Lenovo Legion Tablet will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

The price of the Lenovo Legion Tablet is set at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the lone 12GB + 256GB option in the global market. However, the official India price is yet to be disclosed by the company. It is important to note that the Flipkart microsite, the Lenovo Legion Tablet will pack the same specifications as the global variant.

Lenovo Legion Tablet Specifications (Expected):

The Indian variant of the Lenovo Legion Tablet is expected to come with an 8.8-inch QHD+ 2.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will be backed by a 6,550mAh battery.

On the optics front, the tablet could be packed with a 13MP main camera and a secondary 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. The tablet might have come with three performance modes: Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode tailored to different usage scenarios.

For connectivity, the tablet may support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E and DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to external displays.