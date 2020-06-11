Lenovo unveils new IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop in India

New Delhi: Global PC market leader Lenovo on Thursday launched 'IdeaPad Gaming 3i' laptop at a starting price of Rs 68,990 in India.

The 15-inch laptop comes with Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 for performance mode switching. With Q Control, users can adjust the fan speed from ‘quiet' to ‘balance' to ‘performance' mode for a customised thermal experience -- depending on the need for battery life, daily usage, and raw power.

"Gaming as a segment is becoming a conventional mode of virtual connectivity and entertainment for the Indian youth. Keeping this consumer sentiment in mind, we are expanding our portfolio to offer mainstream gaming options starting with the IdeaPad Gaming 3i," Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The laptop features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors and it is equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

The laptop also offers sound by Dolby Audio and up to 8 hours of battery life with rapid charge.

The device has been made available on Flipkart.com, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores from June 10.