हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LG

LG launches new earbuds at Rs 13,990 in India

The earbuds are equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitises the earbuds, and kills 99.9 per cent bacteria.

LG launches new earbuds at Rs 13,990 in India

New Delhi: LG Electronics on Wednesday launched 'LG Tone Free FP Series earbuds' at Rs 13,990 in the Indian market.

The earbuds are equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitises the earbuds, and kills 99.9 per cent bacteria.

"The new model of ALG Tone Free earbuds has been upgraded with innovative features with the unique UV Nano and Meridian Technology. We are confident, these earbuds will be the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for a combination of hygiene and quality and the very best that audio technology has to offer," Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said in a statement.

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered every day. The enhanced ANC blocks out the external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver can effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows one to completely immerse in whatever they are listening to, the company claims.

The product also has Balanced Sound for ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users.

It comes with Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gel in 3 Different sizes which provides users with a proper fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation. Usually, consumers tend to misplace their earbuds, but, with the earbuds finder tool within the LG Tone App, they can be saved from facing this issue.

To activate the feature, consumers can download and connect with the Tone Free app from Google or Apple Play Store.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LGLG Indiaearbuds
Next
Story

iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display launched in India: Price, specs, features

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Zelensky said on talks with Russia, watch 50 big news related to war