Likes Now Private On Social Media Platform X, Users Can't See Them On Posts

After this change, the X users will not be able to see the posts that other users have liked on the platform.

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: A day after making likes private on his social media platform X, Elon Musk on Thursday said that the move has resulted in a massive hike in the number of likes for millions of users worldwide.

The tech billionaire had made all likes private by default to help people avoid retaliation from trolls and “better protect user privacy."

In a fresh post on X, he said that there has been a “massive increase in likes after they were made private.”

After this change, the X users will not be able to see the posts that other users have liked on the platform.

However, the users can still see the posts they liked and the post's original writer can see who liked it.

According to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, the move is important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so.

According to the social media platform, 'likes' are visible between you and the author.

“The author will be notified, but not anyone else. Bookmark is only visible to you. We could even make it customisable for users,” according to the company.

