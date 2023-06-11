topStoriesenglish2620197
NewsTechnology
LINKEDIN

LinkedIn Introduces AI Copy Suggestion Feature For Ad Creatives

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months.

Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:40 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

LinkedIn Introduces AI Copy Suggestion Feature For Ad Creatives

New Delhi: Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page.

"We're developing AI-generated Copy Suggestions that use advanced OpenAI GPT models to leverage data from your LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, like objective, targeting criteria, and audience, to suggest ad headlines and copy to help you jumpstart your campaigns," LinkedIn said in a blog post.

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months.

The new AI tool will offer up to five headlines and ad copy recommendations in Campaign Manager that users can edit to align with their brand's voice.

"AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters-continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand," Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, said.

Earlier this week, LinkedIn introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

"Having an ID verification means that the individual's government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn's verification partners," Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blog post.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service that uses DigiLocker -- an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card -- handles ID verification.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile