हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LinkedIn

LinkedIn suffers over 2 hour long global outage, up now

"Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We're working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!" The company said in a tweet.  

LinkedIn suffers over 2 hour long global outage, up now

New Delhi: Microsoft-owned LinkedIn suffered a global outage for more than two hours in the early hours on Wednesday, and users across mobile and desktop platforms were unable to use the platform.

LinkedIn, which is the world's largest professional network with nearly 740 million members in more than 200 countries, was later up and running.

"Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We're working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!" The company said in a tweet.

It later confirmed the problem is solved.

"Pardon the interruption everyone. We're back on track now. Unconfirmed reports indicate it might have been Agatha all along," the company said jokingly in a tweet.

Agatha Harkness is a fictional character that appears in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. She is a powerful witch, portrayed as a sinister heroine and teacher of Wanda Maximoff, as well as being the mother of Nicholas Scratch.

It is rare to see LinkedIn facing an outage and it experienced widespread issues in January last year.

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LinkedInMicrosoft
Next
Story

Spotify unveils Instagram like “Clips” for all artists: Here’s how it works

Must Watch

PT1M29S

Horrific road accident on Yamuna Expressway, seven dead