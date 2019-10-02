Live Caption, Motion Sense Mode among other features in the new Google Pixel 4

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel smartphones -Pixel 4 and 4 XL would feature `Live Caption` that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen.

The Live Caption feature is similar to Live Transcribe. But, Live Transcribe listens to what people around are saying and prints it out on a phone`s display. While Live Caption processes the audio from videos, podcasts and other sources to provide you with real-time captions, news portal Techradar reported on Tuesday.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL, would also feature a new Motion Sense Mode, and it would work with nine applications that have been whitelisted as Supported Apps. Motion Sense on Google Pixel 4 is powered by Project Soli, which uses radar technology to detect hand gestures.

Going by the past leaks and speculation, both the Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

The smaller Pixel 4 would likely sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to boast a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel and 3,700mAh battery.