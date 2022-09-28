Live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings: Here is how to watch it live on your desktop, mobile

New Delhi: In a first, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 29) live streamed its proceedings of three constitution benches simultaneously through its webcast and video streaming on YouTube. The live streamed SC proceedings was watched by more than eight lakh viewers.

The Supreme Court in its official communication called it "Truly, a historic day".

An official said: "This is a humble beginning and all attempts will now be made to livestream proceedings in all important matters before livestreaming of all proceedings becomes the order of the day."

How to watch Live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings on your desktop, mobile

To access the Live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings, you can go to this URL - webcast.gov.in/scindia/.

Live telecast or webcast of important proceedings

Exactly four years ago, on September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India CJI Dipak Misra, heading a bench delivered the landmark judgement on a live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying "sunlight is the best disinfectant". It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases that are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench should be live streamed.

What would not be Live telecast

The top court had said that sensitive cases such as those dealing with matrimonial disputes or sexual assault should not be live streamed.



