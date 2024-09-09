Live Updates | Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch India 2024: When And Where To Watch?

iPhone 16 Launch Live Updates: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series in India during its 'It's Glowtime' event in California today. The Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch Series 10. The iPhone series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Now, iPhone users and tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what new features and innovations Apple has in store for its next-generation devices.

Moreover, the tech giant is expected to disclose the dates for its upcoming software updates alongside the hardware announcements. These software updates include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.