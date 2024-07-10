Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live: From Foldable Phones to Galaxy Ring; What To Expect From Event?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung will host its flagship Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday, July 10. The event will take place in Paris, France and will showcase a range of new products from the tech giant including foldable phones, earbuds, smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring health wearable.

You can live-stream the event on platforms like YouTube, X (previously Twitter), and Samsung’s official website. In India, you can watch the event live on these channels at 6:30 PM today.

Major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature a 7.6-inch inner and a 6.3-inch cover Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, both boasting 120Hz refresh rates.

It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and offer storage options from 256GB to 1TB. The camera setup is likely to remain the same, with a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, though there are unconfirmed rumours of a 200MP main camera and a potential Ultra variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also expected to retain the design of its predecessor. Samsung may improve the hinge for enhanced durability. The device is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch main display and a slightly larger 3.9-inch cover display. It might be available in two RAM variants (8GB and 12GB) with different Snapdragon chips and could see an upgrade to a 50MP main camera.